.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Italy recommends COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women 

  • Font
A pregnant woman receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
A pregnant woman receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 25, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Italy recommends COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women

Reuters, Milan 

Published: Updated:

Italy’s National Health Institute (ISS) recommended on Friday that pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccines after the first three months of their pregnancy.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The health authority said in a statement that it was advising women to receive two mRNA-based shots in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.

It said its decision was due to growing evidence on the safety of vaccines during pregnancies for both the fetus and the mother.

“Women wishing to be vaccinated in the first trimester of pregnancy should assess the risks and benefits with a doctor,” ISS said, citing evidence that fever, which is one of the possible reactions to the vaccine, can cause an increased risk of congenital malformations.

Women who are breastfeeding can safely get vaccinated, ISS said, adding that infants can safely absorb antibodies via milk.

Numerous countries have this year recommended that pregnant women have COVID-19 vaccinations after finding them to be safe.

The European Medicines Agency said in July that data did not suggest any safety concerns, and in August the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that pregnant women should be vaccinated.

Italy is administering two vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology - one made by BioNTech in partnership with Pfizer, and a second from Moderna .

Italy has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, with more than,200 people dying of the disease since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Some 75 percent of its 60-million-strong population have had at least one COVID-19 shot and 70.3 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures on Friday, broadly in line with most other EU countries.

Read more:

One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert

Italy warns against misuse of herpes drug Parvulan as COVID-19 treatment

Italian police warn of armed attacks by anti-vaxxers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More