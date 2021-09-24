.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia lifts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases fall, imposes vaccine certificates

  • Font
People walk along a street in Tunis, Tunisia, on September 23, 2021. (Reuters)
People walk along a street in Tunis, Tunisia, on September 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tunisia lifts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases fall, imposes vaccine certificates

AFP, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday announced the lifting of a nighttime curfew in place since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but imposed vaccine certificates for public events.

The curfew, currently in place between midnight and 5:00 am, will end on Sunday, Saied’s office said in a statement.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A certificate proving the holder is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be necessary to “attend or take part in demonstrations, public and private activities or gatherings in open and closed spaces”, it said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in early July with 3,000 cases and more than 100 deaths per day, the North African country of 11.7 million people has seen its caseload tumble in recent weeks.

On Wednesday the country recorded just 556 new cases and seven deaths, according to the health ministry.

Experts have attributed the improvement to an accelerating vaccination campaign and immunity among those who have already had the disease.

Almost half the population has received a first vaccine dose while 2.6 million are fully inoculated.

The health ministry hopes to have six out of 10 Tunisians vaccinated by the end of October.

Read more: Saudi Arabia sends over 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More