UAE reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 321 new coronavirus infections, 398 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

Health authorities conducted 327,300 COVI-19 tests to determine Saturday’s numbers.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,089 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 734,596 while total recoveries rose to 726,806.

There are now 5,701 active cases in the UAE.

On Wednesday, authorities announced the relaxation of mask-wearing rules in certain public places.

People exercising in public places, using private transportation with members of the same household, using swimming pools, beachgoers, medical center patients, and customers of beauty salons and barber shops will no longer be required by law to wear a mask.

Members of the public must still maintain a distance of two meters from one another, NCEMA added.

Local authorities will be obligated to erect signs in places where masks are no longer compulsory.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 19.8 million doses already administered and over 80 percent of the population already vaccinated with two doses. This number is expected to increase soon as the country begins to vaccinate children and administer booster shots.

