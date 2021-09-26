.
Saudi Arabia reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

A picture taken on March 16, 2021, shows a view of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, there were 58 recoveries from COVID-19.

A total of 8,699 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kingdom has recorded 546,926 cases of COVID-19, while there have been 535,950 recoveries.

The majority (67 percent) of the new cases were detected in the Al Bahah region.

Read more:

Violating COVID-19 rules in Saudi Arabia could result in $26,663 fines

Dubai’s Emirates to resume flights to Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8

