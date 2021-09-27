Saudi Arabia has conducted more than 28 mln COVID-19 tests to date: SPA

Saudi Arabia has conducted more than 28 million COVID-19 tests since the first reported case in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

More than 130,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests are currently being conducted on a daily basis across the Kingdom, with 28,553,941 tests conducted in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ministry said 90 percent of the results are issued within less than 18 hours, while 99 percent of the results are issued within less than 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

There are 48 COVID-19 test laboratories approved in the government sector and 75 laboratories in the private sector.

Saudi was one of the first countries in the world to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing, SPA reported.

As of Sunday, the Kingdom has recorded 546,926 cases of COVID-19, while there have been 535,950 recoveries.

A total of 8,699 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

