A nurse administers a dose of vaccine against the covid-19 diseases at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A nurse administers a dose of vaccine against the covid-19 diseases at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (File photo: Supplied)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia will provide third booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for over 60 years old

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will provide a third booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for those over 60 years old, according to the spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed al-Abdali.

The Saudi Ministry of Health revealed on Sunday that the Kingdom had registered 44 new COVID-19 infections and 5 COVID-19-related deaths.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The health statement added that 58 individuals have recovered from the virus recovered, bringing the total number of people recoveries in all regions of the Kingdom to 535,950.

Al-Abdali confirmed that Saudi Arabia is in the final stages of confronting the virus, calling on everyone to complete immunization with two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of cases recorded in the Kingdom has reached 546,926 cases, while the total number of deaths in the Kingdom is at 8,699 cases.

