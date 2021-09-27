Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine mix

A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against COVID-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.

“According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85 percent of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study,” RDIF said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to provide third dose booster COVID-19 vaccine for over 60-year-olds

France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries: Macron

Pfizer boosters for some in Washington state