.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine mix

  • Font
A nurse fills a syringe with a vaccine before administering an injection at a kids clinic in Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2019. (Reuters)
File photo of a nurse filling a syringe with a vaccine before administering an injection at a kids clinic in Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine mix

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against COVID-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.

“According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85 percent of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study,” RDIF said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to provide third dose booster COVID-19 vaccine for over 60-year-olds

France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries: Macron

Pfizer boosters for some in Washington state

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’ Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More