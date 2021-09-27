The UAE reports 286 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

A total of 2,094 people have now died from COVID-19 in the UAE, while 735,180 cases have been recorded overall.

Meanwhile, 350 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 727,516.

Authorities in the UAE on Wednesday announced that compulsory mask rules would be relaxed in certain areas.

People exercising in public places, using private transportation with members of the same household, using swimming pools, beachgoers, medical center patients, and customers of beauty salons and barber shops will no longer be required by law to wear a mask.

Members of the public must still maintain a distance of two meters from one another, NCEMA added.

Local authorities will be obligated to erect signs in places where masks are no longer compulsory.

