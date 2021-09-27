.
US President Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot later Monday: White House

President Joe Biden receives his COVID-19 booster vaccination at the White House, Sept. 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US President Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot later Monday: White House

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Monday, days after US health experts recommended the third jab for people over the age of 65.

The White House said the shot was in line with recommendations from the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which approved the booster shot for certain groups last week.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Although Biden had hoped to open up the booster shot for all groups, US scientists and health experts pushed back. Instead, they have recommended the third shot for people 65 and older, individuals that are immunocompromised or at risk due to their work and those who received their initial Pfizer jabs six months ago.

Biden is also expected to speak to the public on the latest developments in the fight to combat the pandemic.

Read more: US CDC backs COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot for over 65s, at-risk people

