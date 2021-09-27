.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US sending over 1.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt: White House

  • Font
A combination picture of Egypt's President AbdelFattah Al Sisi (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). (AFP)
A combination picture of Egypt's President AbdelFattah Al Sisi (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). (AFP)
Coronavirus

US sending over 1.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt: White House

“The United States cannot and should not do this alone. Everyone has to hold themselves accountable to fulfilling the commitments we’ve all made to end this pandemic and prevent the next one,” the US official told Al Arabiya English.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States is sending nearly 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Egypt, a Biden administration official said Monday.

“Today, the United States will begin to move 1,612,260 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Egypt through COVAX. This donation is from the initial Pfizer 500M donation,” the official told Al Arabiya English.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Monday’s move, which has not yet been announced by the White House, comes days after US President Joe Biden convened a COVID-19 summit with world leaders to look at ways to end the pandemic and to work together to prepare for future pandemics.

The announcement is expected to be made by the White House later Monday, the official said.

Washington has reportedly donated over 1 billion doses of the vaccine across the globe. But health experts say between 5 billion and 6 billion doses are needed in third-world and poorer countries.

“The United States cannot and should not do this alone. Everyone has to hold themselves accountable to fulfilling the commitments we’ve all made to end this pandemic and prevent the next one,” the US official told Al Arabiya English.

“This is a unique moment in history, and it requires American leadership. We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” the official added.

Read more: President Biden says COVID-19 boosters will be free

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More