US sending over 1.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt: White House

The United States is sending nearly 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Egypt, a Biden administration official said Monday.

“Today, the United States will begin to move 1,612,260 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Egypt through COVAX. This donation is from the initial Pfizer 500M donation,” the official told Al Arabiya English.

Monday’s move, which has not yet been announced by the White House, comes days after US President Joe Biden convened a COVID-19 summit with world leaders to look at ways to end the pandemic and to work together to prepare for future pandemics.

The announcement is expected to be made by the White House later Monday, the official said.

Washington has reportedly donated over 1 billion doses of the vaccine across the globe. But health experts say between 5 billion and 6 billion doses are needed in third-world and poorer countries.

“The United States cannot and should not do this alone. Everyone has to hold themselves accountable to fulfilling the commitments we’ve all made to end this pandemic and prevent the next one,” the US official told Al Arabiya English.

“This is a unique moment in history, and it requires American leadership. We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” the official added.

