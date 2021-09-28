.
India approves enrollment of seven to 11 year-olds in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Professor Gottfried Kremsner injects a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from German biotechnology company CureVac to a volunteer at the start of a clinical test series at his tropical institute of the university clinic in Tuebingen, Germany, June 22, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Bengaluru 

Published: Updated:

India’s drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute to enroll kids aged 7-11 years for its COVID-19 vaccine trial as the country prepares to protect children from the coronavirus.

It has already administered more than 870 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for allowing enrolment of subjects of 7 to 11 years of age group as per the protocol,” a subject expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization said.

Serum Institute is already conducting a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, a domestically produced version of US drugmaker Novavax’s shot, in the 12-17 age group and has presented safety data for an initial 100 participants.

So far, only drugmaker Zydus Cadila’s DNA COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India to be used in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Coronavirus pandemic caused biggest decrease in life expectancy since WWII: Study

Indian Minister hopes for Expo 2020 Dubai’s success

Explainer: Here’s what we know about how US will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions

