Saudi Arabia records 50 new COVID cases, five deaths

A Saudi man and his wife enter Granada Mall, after displaying the Tawakolna app, launched by the Saudi authorities to help track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 infections during the past 24 hours while five deaths were confirmed, according to the Kingdom’s health ministry.

The latest death count now raises the toll to 8,709 cases as a result of the coronavirus.

The ministry also confirmed that the number of critical cases currently stands at 227 across the country.

The ministry also announced that the percentage of those who obtained at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been completed in each region of the Kingdom.

