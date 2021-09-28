The UAE reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 277 new COVID-19 cases and no further virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

A total of 2,094 people have died from COVID-19 in the UAE, while 735,457 cases have been recorded overall.

Meanwhile, 329 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 727, 845.

The UAE has been reporting a significant drop in cases over the last few months as it continues to lead global vaccination efforts.

To date, 93.4 percent of the population have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 82.69 percent have been double-jabbed.

Authorities in the UAE on Wednesday announced that compulsory mask rules would be relaxed in certain areas.

People exercising in public places, using private transportation with members of the same household, using swimming pools, beachgoers, medical center patients, and customers of beauty salons and barber shops will no longer be required by law to wear a mask.

Members of the public must still maintain a distance of two meters from one another, NCEMA added.

