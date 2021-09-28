US State Department spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 days after UN summit

The US State Department’s spokesman said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the weeklong UN General Assembly.

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days,” Ned Price tweeted.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He said he was feeling “under the weather.”

“But am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines,” Price said.

After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days. I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 27, 2021

Price was seen alongside Blinken last week during several meetings with officials from around the globe during the UNGA in New York.

But Price’s deputy, Jalina Porter, told reporters that Blinken had tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Monday morning.

Blinken is scheduled to head to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to host the US-EU Trade and Technology Conference. He’s also scheduled for trips abroad next week, but no changes have been made so far.

Read more: Brazil’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19 in New York City