US State Department spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 days after UN summit

State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters at the State Department, Feb. 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested negative on Monday morning, a State Department official said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The US State Department’s spokesman said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the weeklong UN General Assembly.

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days,” Ned Price tweeted.

He said he was feeling “under the weather.”

“But am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines,” Price said.

Price was seen alongside Blinken last week during several meetings with officials from around the globe during the UNGA in New York.

But Price’s deputy, Jalina Porter, told reporters that Blinken had tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Monday morning.

Blinken is scheduled to head to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to host the US-EU Trade and Technology Conference. He’s also scheduled for trips abroad next week, but no changes have been made so far.

