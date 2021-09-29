At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study

More than a third of COVID-19 patients have shown at least one long-term symptom three to six months after being infected by the virus, according to a study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research.



The most common symptoms include breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said on Wednesday, after investigating symptoms in over 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19.

However, the study did not provide any detailed causes of long-COVID symptoms, their severity, or how long they could last.

