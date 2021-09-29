.
Putin to end COVID-19 self-isolation period to meet with Erdogan for talks: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Putin to end COVID-19 self-isolation period to meet with Erdogan for talks: Kremlin

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will end his period of coronavirus-related self-isolation later on Wednesday when he meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin said earlier this month that he would have to spend “a few days” in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19.

He is holding face-to-face talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. The talks are expected to focus on Syria.

UN: New meeting this month to draft Syria constitution

Russia opens new case against Kremlin critic Navalny, threatens more jail time

Mali asked ‘Russian private companies’ to boost security, Moscow not involved: Lavrov

