The UAE reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 276 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

A total of 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the UAE, while 736,268 cases have been recorded overall cases have been recorded overall.

Meanwhile, 365 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 728, 911.

The UAE has been reporting a significant drop in cases over the last few months as it continues to lead global vaccination efforts.

To date, 94 percent of the population have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 83.37 percent have been double-jabbed.

Earlier this week, health officials in the United Arab Emirates have called on members of the public to get information about COVID-19 from trusted sources and avoid rumors and misinformation.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said, despite leading global vaccination rates and record-low virus rates, the UAE is continuing its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

NCEMA, posting on Twitter, praised the community’s adherence to safety protocols and vaccine uptake, saying this has helped the UAE lead global efforts to overcome the pandemic.

However, the health body urged people to verify information about the virus from verified sources or news sites.

“The spread of misinformation and rumors is damaging, as it hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors.” it said.

