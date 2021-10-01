.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

The UAE reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

  • Font
Women wearing protective masks look at a cell phone in front of Burj Khalifa in Dubai on March 8, 2020. (AFP)
Women wearing protective masks look at a cell phone in front of Burj Khalifa in Dubai on March 8, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

The UAE reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 276 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

A total of 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the UAE, while 736,268 cases have been recorded overall cases have been recorded overall.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, 365 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 728, 911.

The UAE has been reporting a significant drop in cases over the last few months as it continues to lead global vaccination efforts.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

To date, 94 percent of the population have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 83.37 percent have been double-jabbed.

Earlier this week, health officials in the United Arab Emirates have called on members of the public to get information about COVID-19 from trusted sources and avoid rumors and misinformation.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said, despite leading global vaccination rates and record-low virus rates, the UAE is continuing its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

NCEMA, posting on Twitter, praised the community’s adherence to safety protocols and vaccine uptake, saying this has helped the UAE lead global efforts to overcome the pandemic.

However, the health body urged people to verify information about the virus from verified sources or news sites.

“The spread of misinformation and rumors is damaging, as it hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors.” it said.

Read more:

The UAE reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’

UAE making a rapid recovery after COVID-19, life ‘returning to normal’: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Lapi Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Lapi
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More