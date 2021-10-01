.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Zambia lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

  • Font
People queue outside a polling station in Lusaka on August 12, 2021. (AFP)
People queue outside a polling station in Lusaka on August 12, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Zambia lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

For now, mask-wearing, social distancing and regular disinfection of public spaces will be kept in place.

AFP

Published: Updated:

Zambia on Friday announced the complete lifting of coronavirus restrictions from the weekend, although just three percent of eligible people in the southern African country are fully vaccinated.

“Following the reduced transmission of COVID-19 in Zambia, the government has decided to lift the restrictions,” Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Restrictions on gatherings in venues like places of worship and bars have been in place since last year in Zambia, a poor, landlocked country of 18 million people.

So far there have been over 209,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,650 deaths, with one in the past 24 hours.

From Saturday, there will be no limits on the size of religious gatherings, while bars, markets, shops and nightclubs can all operate as normal and everyone can go back to work, Masebo said.

The lifting of the restrictions will be re-examined after one month, she added.

For now, mask-wearing, social distancing and regular disinfection of public spaces will be kept in place.

Masebo also warned that Zambia could suffer large numbers of seriously ill people and deaths in a fourth coronavirus wave, given low levels of inoculation.

“If indeed the projected fourth wave will be worse than the third, our low vaccination coverage puts us at a higher risk of severe disease and death. Let us all take advantage of the available vaccines and get vaccinated,” she added.

President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday urged citizens to get vaccinated, saying that he, his wife and his children had all received two-dose courses.

The country has been distributing Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm shots.

Across Africa, just over four percent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, far behind the rates above 60 percent seen in the world’s wealthy nations.

Read more: South African president Ramaphosa eases COVID-19 restrictions to lowest level

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Bitcoin jumps nine percent to touch 12-day high Bitcoin jumps nine percent to touch 12-day high
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify
Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan
Israel reports few heart inflammation cases after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters Israel reports few heart inflammation cases after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More