Saudi Arabia requires two vaccine doses to attend events, use public transport

Saudi Arabia has introduced new rules requiring members of the public to have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses to visit certain places.

Anyone wishing to enter government buildings, schools, events, or use public transportation must have received both vaccine doses.

The new rules will come into effect on October 10, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Citizens and residents must continue to abide by precautionary measures in order to slow the spread of the virus, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told SPA.

Unvaccinated people have been banned from entering government facilities, using public transport, and attending events in the Kingdom since August 1.

The new rules specify that people must have received at least two vaccine doses before they are allowed to enter these areas.

