UAE records less than 200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 184 new COVID-19 infections, 306 recoveries and two virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Health authorities in the UAE conducted 311,282 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a new low in daily infections.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,102, according to NCEMA.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 736,708 and total recoveries mounted to 729,548.

There are now 5,058 active cases in the UAE.

The country has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 20.1 million vaccine doses already administered.

Read more:

Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA

ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30 pct in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO

UAE residents in Oman fleeing Shaheen storm can take PCR test on arrival: Embassy