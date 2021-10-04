Disinfection, sanitation operations underway in Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has begun its disinfection and sanitation operations in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Strict COVID-19 precautionary measures have been put in place at the Grand Mosque – with a focus on sterilization and disinfection procedures.

The operations are underway “so that the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque can enjoy the best and finest services” during their religious ritual of performing Maghrib, Isha and Fajr prayers, according to SPA.

The presidency’s preparations ensure the mosque’s readiness to receive 100,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers, the official press agency reported.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca has undergone a re-furnishing of its carpets in general sites, amounting to approximately 3000 new carpets, SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia requires two vaccine doses to attend events, use public transport

Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit

Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion