.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Disinfection, sanitation operations underway in Mecca’s Grand Mosque

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has begun its disinfection and sanitation operations in Mecca’s Grand Mosque. (SPA)
The Grand Mosque in Mecca has undergone a re-furnishing of its carpets in general sites, amounting to approximately 3000 new carpets. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Disinfection, sanitation operations underway in Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has begun its disinfection and sanitation operations in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Strict COVID-19 precautionary measures have been put in place at the Grand Mosque – with a focus on sterilization and disinfection procedures.

The operations are underway “so that the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque can enjoy the best and finest services” during their religious ritual of performing Maghrib, Isha and Fajr prayers, according to SPA.

The presidency’s preparations ensure the mosque’s readiness to receive 100,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers, the official press agency reported.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca has undergone a re-furnishing of its carpets in general sites, amounting to approximately 3000 new carpets, SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia requires two vaccine doses to attend events, use public transport

Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit

Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More