UAE records less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

The United Arab Emirates recorded less than 200 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

According to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the UAE registered 189 new cases, 287 recoveries and one death in 24 hours.

Health authorities conducted 261,503 COVID-19 tests to determine Monday’s figures, which indicated a steady decline in the number of new infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,103 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 736,897 and recoveries to 729,835, according to NCEMA.

There are now 4,959 active cases in the country.

The UAE has also administered more than 20.1 million vaccine doses and has inoculated the majority of its population against the virus.

Read more:

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion

In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020