Abu Dhabi launches tier system for reopening schools based on vaccine rates

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi has launched a new tier system for reopening schools based on vaccination rates, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported on Tuesday.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the ‘blue schools initiative,’ supporting schools in Abu Dhabi to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates,” ADMO said in a press release.

The “blue schools initiative,” which will be implemented in the second term of the current academic year, will allow higher vaccinated schools to gradually relax measures.

The new measures will include reduced social distancing requirements, relaxed mask-wearing protocols, increased classroom and school transport capacity, and a return to extra-curricular activities, and field trips.

The initiative recognizes vaccination as “the key path to recovery, re-emphasizes transparency, and enhances the learning and social experience of students at school,” according to ADMO.

The tiers are as follows:

• Orange for schools with less than 50 percent of students vaccinated

• Yellow for schools with 50-60 percent of students vaccinated

• Green for schools with 65-84 per cent of students vaccinated

• Blue for schools with 85 percent and above students vaccinated

ADMO said that children can receive free vaccination at many centers across Abu Dhabi, including the dedicated children’s vaccination center at ADNEC.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for children aged 12 and older, and Sinopharm is available for children aged 3 and older, ADMO added.

