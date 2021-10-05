Innovation may be casualty as airline industry focuses on profitability: Emirates CEO

The head of Dubai’s Emirates airline on Tuesday urged US planemaker Boeing to provide more clarity over the timetable for its delayed 777X jetliner and said the schedule would affect complex fleet plans across the group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We work to precision. I struggle with others who can’t get that,” the airline’s president, Tim Clark, told reporters.

Clark, who is meeting manufacturers on the sidelines of airline talks in Boston, said he did not yet know when the 777-9 version of the twin-engine jumbo would arrive, nor whether the smaller 777-8 version would be built at all.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates airline signs $750 mln sales-backed loan

Dubai’s Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December

Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents