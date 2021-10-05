UAE records 176 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures represent a continued downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in the Gulf country.

A total of 2,104 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 737,073 people having been infected.

Meanwhile, 258 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 730,093.

