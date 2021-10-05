.
UAE records 176 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, visit Abu Dhabi during their three day visit of the country. (AP)
The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, visit Abu Dhabi during their three day visit of the country. (AP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures represent a continued downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in the Gulf country.

A total of 2,104 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 737,073 people having been infected.

Meanwhile, 258 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 730,093.

