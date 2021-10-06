.
.
.
.
Britain’s COVID-19 cases down by 2 percent over past week

Students fold paper during a lesson at Heath Mount school as schools reopen in England, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Watton at Stone, Hertfordshire, Britain. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published:

Britain has reported 39,851 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Wednesday, meaning cases reported between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 were down by 2.0 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 143 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day total down by nearly 15 percent from the previous week.

A total of 49.04 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Oct. 5 and 45.05 million people had received a second dose.

Explore More