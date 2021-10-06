Saudi Arabia reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A total of 8,732 people have now died from COVID-19 in the Kingdom, while 547,402 people have contracted the virus overall.

The Saudi Ministry of Health stressed the importance of receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a statement carried by SPA.

There were also 41 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 536,447.

Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday that travel restrictions for certain categories of traveler would be lifted.

These include public school teachers, university staff, scholarship students, and those in technical and vocational training schemes.

