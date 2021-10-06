.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia updates its COVID-19 travel guidelines for certain categories

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday updated its travel requirements and guidelines, allowing certain categories of people from all countries to directly travel to the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Travelers in the following categories are now allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia directly from countries where they were previously required to spend 14 days in a different country before arriving in the Kingdom:

• University and higher education faculty members

• Public education teachers

• People involved in training at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and other training institutes

• Scholarship students

Those who have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose or have completed both vaccine doses in Saudi Arabia are excluded from the country’s institutional quarantine, including companions of the categories mentioned and their families, as well as workers in the public and private sectors.

Travelers must meet the Kingdom’s requirements for institutional quarantine and COVID-19 vaccine-taking during their quarantine period, SPA said.

SPA reported that the travel ban for citizens under the age of 18 to Bahrain has also been lifted.

All procedures and measures are subject to “continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities,” SPA added.

