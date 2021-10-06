.
Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

People wait at an observation area after their vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Singapore’s health ministry reported 3,577 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded three new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default.

More than 80 percent of Singapore’s population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Explore More