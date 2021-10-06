.
Turkey registers 29,802 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 30

People wearing protective masks stroll by the Bosphorus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey logged 29,802 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 30, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get vaccinated and follow personal hygiene and distancing measures.

Turkey also recorded 228 deaths from the virus, according to the data. The rise in Turkey’s daily death toll since mid-July has been among the sharpest among countries in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows.

Turkey reopened schools to in-person education this month and removed most coronavirus measures over the summer. Earlier this month, Ankara began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.

Explore More