.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE authorizes Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine: RDIF

  • Font
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE authorizes Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine: RDIF

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has authorized the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia’s sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE overcame the coronavirus crisis and life is returning to normal, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said in a video published by official news agency WAM.

“We overcame the COVID-19 crisis and learned many lessons from the experience. As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” the crown prince said in the video.

Health officials in the UAE have approved the emergency use of COVID-19 booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for approved groups.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said booster shots should be give to individuals six months after receiving their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia requires two vaccine doses to attend events, use public transport

Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study

Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More