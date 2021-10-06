UAE authorizes Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine: RDIF

The United Arab Emirates has authorized the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia’s sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday.

The UAE overcame the coronavirus crisis and life is returning to normal, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said in a video published by official news agency WAM.

“We overcame the COVID-19 crisis and learned many lessons from the experience. As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” the crown prince said in the video.

Health officials in the UAE have approved the emergency use of COVID-19 booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine for approved groups.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said booster shots should be give to individuals six months after receiving their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

