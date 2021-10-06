UAE reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates reported 156 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 737,229 COVID-19 cases and 2,107 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mohamed bin Zayed, crown prince of capital Abu Dhabi, announced Wednesday that the country has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and that life is beginning to return to normal.

Reports of new COVID-19 cases in the UAE have been falling steadily since early August.

On Tuesday, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 176 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest number for more than a year.

Compulsory mask rules were relaxed for certain areas on September 22, and Abu Dhabi announced new rules for procedures in schools to return to normal based on vaccination rates.

The announcement comes after the Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to visitors on Friday.

The world’s fair aims to attract scores of tourists and investors to the Gulf state after the pandemic dealt a blow to its service-heavy economy.

