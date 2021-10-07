COVID-19 travel: UK removes 47 countries from red list from October 11

Britain will scrap its strict COVID-19 quarantine requirements for 47 countries from October 11 in its latest relaxation of coronavirus procedures.

If a destination is on the red list, travelers from those destination must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days upon arrival in Britain and take two COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated.

The 47 destinations removed from the red list are: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Congo, Costa Rica, Cuba, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

That leaves seven countries on the red list: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

Another relaxation of the rules includes treating eligible travelers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England.

“From late October, eligible fully vaccinated passengers including under 18s returning from a rest of world country will have the option to replace their day 2 test with a cheaper lateral flow test, followed by a free PCR test if positive, reducing the cost of tests on arrival into England,” the government said in a statement.

“The government can also confirm passengers taking postal tests will be able to send a picture of their lateral flow test as a minimum requirement to verify the test result, with the ambition remaining to have this in place for people returning from half-term breaks by the end of the month,” it added.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery.”

