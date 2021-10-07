.
.
.
.
India to reopen for tourists from October 15: Gov’t

Passengers exit the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day in Mumbai, India, on August 14, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, New Delhi

India will reopen for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas,” the home ministry said in a statement.

India pledges to pay $674 in compensation for every COVID-19 death

India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for British nationals in tit-for-tat

