Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK

Abu Dhabi has updated its Green List of countries for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding 27 new quarantine-free destinations, the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced late Thursday.

The emirate removed Romania from the list and added 27 new destinations including the US, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Abu Dhabi also recently removed the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers coming into the emirate from all international destinations, stating that a negative PCR test must be taken within 48 hours of departure.

Additionally, vaccinated travelers coming from Green List countries must also take a PCR test upon arrival and another on their sixth day in the emirate.

Vaccinated visitors from other countries that are not on the Green List are required to tale a PCR test on arrival and further tests on days four and eight of their visit.

Unvaccinated people from Green List countries will need to take PCR tests on arrival followed by days six and nine, while those coming from other destinations will need to take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and then take another test on day nine of their visit.

The Green List now includes 82 destinations: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burma, Burundi, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Holland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Ireland, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the UK, the US, Uzbekistan.

An updated Green List of countries, regions and territories from where individuals can directly enter #AbuDhabi emirate without the need to quarantine has been released, effective 8 October 2021. pic.twitter.com/BXBZ3fbQZc — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 7, 2021

The countries that are on Abu Dhabi’s Green List are based on the departure point of travel, not the nationality of the traveler.

