.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Thousands, including far-right groups, protest in Rome against COVID-19 health pass

  • Font
Members of the ‘No Vax’ take part in a demonstration against the introduction of a mandatory “green pass” in the aim to limit the spread of the Covid-19, at the Piazza del Popolo in central Rome on August 7, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the ‘No Vax’ take part in a demonstration against the introduction of a mandatory “green pass” in the aim to limit the spread of the Covid-19, at the Piazza del Popolo in central Rome on August 7, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Thousands, including far-right groups, protest in Rome against COVID-19 health pass

AFP, Rome

Published: Updated:

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces.

There were scuffles with police as the demonstrators took aim at the health pass, which has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events and restaurants since August.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Retiree Maria Ballarin denounced “criminal and cowardly blackmail” by the Italian state.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

By not making vaccinations compulsory but forcing workers to take them “it absolves itself of any responsibility for fatal or serious consequences, but indirectly obliges people to be vaccinated in order to be able to go to work”, she said.

Under the health pass system, anyone entering these establishments must also provide a certificate of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.

Three weeks ago the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that the scheme would be extended to all places of work from October 15 and any employees refusing to comply would be threatened with suspension without pay.

The health pass system is already in place for all medical workers.

“We were both suspended two months ago,” Cosimo, one of the protesters, told AFP. He and his wife Morena are both nurses.

The couple say they have immunity and allergy problems and were exempted from the vaccination requirement by their family doctor.

But both were suspended without pay.

Stefano, who came from Como in the north to join Saturday’s protest, said he would take the test. “I have to pay to work it’s absurd,” he said.

Read more: More COVID-19 patients developing diabetes as pancreas cells being harmed: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More