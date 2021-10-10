.
Saudi Arabia records 59 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Unsplash, Ekrem Osmanoglu)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 536,626 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 41 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 536,626.

Saudi Arabia’s new rules requiring people to have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses before entering certain public places came into effect Sunday.

Under the new regulations announced on October 1, anyone wishing to enter government buildings, schools, events, or use public transportation and air travel must have received both doses, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Anyone wishing to perform the Umrah pilgrimage must also have received two vaccine doses starting October 10.

Unvaccinated people have been banned from entering government facilities, using public transport, and attending events in the Kingdom since August 1.

The new rules specify that people must have received at least two vaccine doses before they are allowed to enter these areas.

