UAE records 111 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, no deaths

People play football at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabia English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with no one dying from the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 737,766 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s death toll from the virus stands at 2,113.

Meanwhile, 191 individuals recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 731,113.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed announced last week that the country had overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Case numbers have been falling steadily since early August.

UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince

Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK

UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules

