AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19

Vials labelled “Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail succeeded in reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalized patients in a late-stage study, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The drug, called AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death by 50 percent in patients who had been symptomatic for seven days or less, meeting the main goal of the trial.

“An early intervention with our antibody can give a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.

The company will discuss the data with health authorities, it added, without elaborating.

AstraZeneca is also developing the drug cocktail as a therapy to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines. It requested emergency approval from US regulators for its use as a prevention drug last week.

