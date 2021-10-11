Merck applies for US emergency authorization of COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for emergency use authorization in the US for its oral drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19.

The treatment, molnupiravir, has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. If authorized, it would be the first oral antiviral medication.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Data released last week showed that molnupiravir could halve the chances of death or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

Existing drugs include Gilead Sciences Inc’s infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized.

Monoclonal antibody drugs have so far seen only limited uptake due to the difficulty in their administration.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Malaysia buys 15,000 courses of antiviral COVID-19 pill from Merck

Singapore, pharma firm Merck strike deal to supply COVID-19 antiviral pill

Merck’s COVID-19 experimental pill cuts death risk, hospitalization by 50 pct: Study