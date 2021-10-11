Saudi Arabia reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 547,649 COVID-19 cases and 8,748 COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded in the Kingdom.

There were also 52 cases of recovery in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 546,678.

New COVID-19 vaccination rules requiring people to have received both doses before entering certain public places came into effect on Monday.

Under the new regulations announced on October 1, anyone wishing to enter government buildings, schools, events, or use public transportation and air travel must have received both doses, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Anyone wishing to perform the Umrah pilgrimage must also have received two vaccine doses starting October 10.

