UAE continues to be world leader for COVID-19 vaccination rates: Officials

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates said the country continues to rank number one globally for COVID-19 vaccination rates, but urged members to continue to adhere to safety protocols.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said this includes wearing face masks to limit the threat of infections.

Dr Saif al-Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for NCEMA, said it reiterated the words by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in that the UAE has overcome the coronavirus crisis and life is returning to normal.

However, Dr al-Dhaheri said the public must continue to work to keep up the low number of new COVID-19 cases in the UAE which have been falling steadily since early August.

“We must work together to ensure a gradual return to a new normalcy, along with maintaining the healthy lifestyle we led during the pandemic, which directly contributed to reducing infections.”

“[It] is highly important to adopt practices that ensure everyone’s health and safety, most notably wearing face masks, practicing safe distancing in social events, taking regular tests and sanitization.”

Dr al-Dhaheri added that 95.68 percent of the UAE have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine while 85.52 percent have been fully vaccinated.

He highlighted the Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking where the UAE has advanced nine ranks as compared to August, noting that the country now ranks sixth globally and first regionally.

“The UAE has addressed the COVID-19 according to a proactive strategy based on internationally approved indicators and research studies to ensure a phased return to the new normal,” he added.

Al-Dhaheri also lauded the public’s awareness and compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures.

#NCEMA: We thank everyone and appreciate the efforts to maintain the country’s health, economy, and safety .

“We’re today reaping the fruits of these efforts made at the country level when we see this remarkable drop in COVID daily infections,” he explained.

“As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, preached the good news to us, we have already overcome the toughest part of the challenge and that we have to maintain the gains made in addressing this crisis over the past period by continuing to comply with the precautionary measures and abide by all health and safety protocols under all circumstances until we secure full recovery.”

He underlined the necessity of maintaining full collaboration between all parties concerned to ensure a phased return to the new normal while continuing to maintain the health habits we have developed during the pandemic period which, he affirmed, have contributed to reducing the number of infections and boost recovery rates.

“This crisis has proved that the precautionary measures taken, in addition to the vaccination campaign, have played a fundamental role in protecting all of us and contributed to ensuring public health and recovery.”

Continue to follow safety rules

He urged the public to continue to contribute to the efforts made at the country level by complying with the precautionary measures in place, stressing that the danger of infection is still there and that the peril is still facing the world.

Al Dhaheri said that all the state departments concerned with COVID-19 are currently engaged in evaluating the outcome and following up the updates of the pandemic.

“Based on these findings, precautionary measures will continue to be announced to ensure public health and safety,” he added.

Al Dhaheri indicated that during the last period, the focus has been laid on maintaining a strategic balance among all country’s vital sectors to reach targeted recovery goals.

He underlined the important role played by the community to limit the spread of the virus.

“It is not just the government entities that have earned the leadership’s trust, but also the UAE society, who have shown high levels of awareness and commitment to the new normal, with new habits and healthy practices we adopt under the pandemic.”

