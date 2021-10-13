US to open border with Canada starting in early November

The US will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three US lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the US had decided to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to come into the US for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors into the country for non-essential travel.

The border closures with Canada, which have been in place for 19 months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, have hit border communities hard and US lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions since March 2020.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the US would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries in early November including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

