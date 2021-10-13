.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US to open border with Canada starting in early November

  • Font
A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP)
A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP)

US to open border with Canada starting in early November

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three US lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the US had decided to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to come into the US for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors into the country for non-essential travel.

The border closures with Canada, which have been in place for 19 months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, have hit border communities hard and US lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions since March 2020.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the US would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries in early November including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

COVID-19 travel: UK removes 47 countries from red list from October 11

Britain mulls easing COVID-19 travel rules for UK

G7 ministers set to meet on reopening international travel amid COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Top Content
Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills
Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey
UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More