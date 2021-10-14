COVID-19 breakthrough cases don’t pose as high risk as once thought: Report

New evidence suggests that breakthrough COVID-19 cases don’t pose as high a risk as originally thought by scientists, according to a report.

The virus infection of a person vaccinated against COVID-19 will be different from that of an unvaccinated infected person, NPR reported immunologist Ross Kedl as saying, adding that vaccinated people have made antibodies to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

NPR, or National Public Radio, is a US-based media organization.

According to to Kedl, a virus coated with antibodies is not as infectious as a virus not coated in antibodies.

“I have seen no one report actually trying to trace whether or not the people who were vaccinated who got infected are downstream — and certainly only could be downstream — of another vaccinated person,” Kedl was quoted as saying by NPR.

New evidence shows that mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) generate a large amount of antibodies in the body’s mucosal membranes, which line the nose and mouth. This means the antibodies can coat any virus that gets into the nose or throat – including the coronavirus – making it less infectious.

NPR reported that more studies are emerging that suggest there’s something different about vaccinated people that are infected with COVID-19, adding that it might prevent virus transmission.

Read more:

mRNA booster shot generates stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Data

UAE continues to be world leader for COVID-19 vaccination rates: Officials

Why some nations have deadlier outbreaks with the same vaccines