The UAE reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 738,268 COVID-19 cases and 2,117 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in the UAE.

There were also 173 recoveries from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 731,805.

In the last 24 hours, 320,554 COVID-19 tests were carried out.

Health officials in the UAE said on Tuesday the country continues to rank number one globally for COVID-19 vaccination rates, but urged members to continue to adhere to safety protocols.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said this includes wearing face masks to limit the threat of infections.

