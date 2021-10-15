Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina

Saudi Arabia will lift social distancing measures and allow full capacity attendance at the country's Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina as of Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Worshipers and pilgrims who have received both vaccine doses will now be able to visit the Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina while wearing a mask and using the Umrah tracking app.

Advertisement

Read more: Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry

Saudi Arabia will also begin easing other COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, allowing gatherings and lifting some mask mandates for those who have received both vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced Friday.

Masks in open spaces will no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated people, although members of the public must still wear them in closed spaces and areas that are not monitored by the Tawakkalna tracing app, the ministry added in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Social distancing regulations will also be dropped and public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings monitored by Tawakkalna will be allowed to operate at full capacity once again for people who have received both vaccine doses.

The equivalent of 67 percent of the population in Saudi Arabia is now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World in Data.

Read more:

Red Sea expedition in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM reveals new species

Lion spotted roaming the streets of Saudi Arabia’s al-Khobar

Saudi Arabia aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion