.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina

  • Font
Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, Haj Al Kabeer, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, Haj Al Kabeer, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will lift social distancing measures and allow full capacity attendance at the country's Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina as of Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Worshipers and pilgrims who have received both vaccine doses will now be able to visit the Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina while wearing a mask and using the Umrah tracking app.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry

Saudi Arabia will also begin easing other COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, allowing gatherings and lifting some mask mandates for those who have received both vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced Friday.

Masks in open spaces will no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated people, although members of the public must still wear them in closed spaces and areas that are not monitored by the Tawakkalna tracing app, the ministry added in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Social distancing regulations will also be dropped and public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings monitored by Tawakkalna will be allowed to operate at full capacity once again for people who have received both vaccine doses.

The equivalent of 67 percent of the population in Saudi Arabia is now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World in Data.

Read more:

Red Sea expedition in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM reveals new species

Lion spotted roaming the streets of Saudi Arabia’s al-Khobar

Saudi Arabia aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More