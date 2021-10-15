.
UAE reports record-low daily COVID-19 cases

A healthcare worker administers a shot of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Dubai on February 28, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases this year, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

The country registered just 104 new COVID-19 cases, 179 recoveries and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

It is lowest number of new daily cases in 2021.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,118

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 738,372 and total recoveries to 731,984.

NCEMA have also announced that almost 96 percent of the population have also received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 86 percent have been fully inoculated.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 20.6 million doses already administered.

