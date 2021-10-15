UAE reports record-low daily COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases this year, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

The country registered just 104 new COVID-19 cases, 179 recoveries and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It is lowest number of new daily cases in 2021.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,118

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 738,372 and total recoveries to 731,984.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NCEMA have also announced that almost 96 percent of the population have also received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 86 percent have been fully inoculated.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 20.6 million doses already administered.

Read more:

UAE continues to be world leader for COVID-19 vaccination rates: Officials

UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince

UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules