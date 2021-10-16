.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US will accept mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines from international travelers

  • Font
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mobile inoculation site in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US, August 18, 2021. (Reuters)
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mobile inoculation site in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US, August 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US will accept mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines from international travelers

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places.

The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by US regulators or the World Health Organization. “While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records,” a CDC spokeswoman said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The White House said Friday the new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the US will begin Nov. 8 for visitors crossing at land borders as well as international air travelers.

Representative Brian Higgins, a New York Democrat representing a district along the Canadian border, had on Friday asked the CDC if it would accept the mixed vaccine doses noting “nearly four million Canadians, equivalent to 10 percent of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - this includes the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

The CDC said the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use, as well as those authorized by the WHO, will be accepted for entry into the US, including the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The CDC said “individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated.”

The CDC plans to answer other questions and release a contact tracing order for international air visitors by Oct. 25.

Read more:

US to lift COVID-19 curbs from Nov. 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers: White House

FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Two Holy Mosques in Mecca, Medina
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More