Saudi Health Ministry: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine most effective against delta variant

A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Health Ministry: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine most effective against delta variant

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Sunday said Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against coronavirus mutations and variations, most notably the delta variant.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson said that relaxing COVID-19 rules in the country are based on the two main pillars of community awareness, and the responsibility of authorities and organizers.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry approved easing the country’s strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia has also allowed gatherings and lifted some mask mandates for those who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

The health ministry spokesperson said the public should “continue to adhere to [coronavirus] preventive measures in the designated places,” according to SPA.
COVID-19 vaccines

Two COVID-19 vaccine doses are important for pregnant women, and they are safe, effective and very important in all stages of pregnancy, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health was quoted as saying by SPA.

He added that research and studies have proven that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective – higher than other vaccines – in the face of alarming mutations and variations, most notably the delta variant.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 22,746 violations of the country’s coronavirus precautionary and preventive measures within a week, SPA reported.

“We call on everyone to adhere to [COVID-19] precautionary and preventive measures in closed places, and to take the initiative to report violators,” Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said on Sunday.

