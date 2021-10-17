.
UAE reports less than 100 COVID-19 cases for first time since early 2020

Visitors walk outside the Sustainability pavilion at the Expo 2020 in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on October 6, 2021. (AFP)
isitors walk outside the Sustainability pavilion at the Expo 2020 in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on October 6, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE reported on Sunday less than 100 cases of new COVID-19 infections for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The Ministry of Health recorded 99 new infections, down from a peak of approximately 4,000 cases last January. It also saw 153 new recoveries and two new deaths.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stood at 738,586 cases, 732,296 recoveries and 2,120 deaths.

The Gulf country’s new diagnosed cases have been steadily decreasing since the beginning of 2021. The last time the UAE reported daily cases below the 100 mark was in March 2020.

The Gulf country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

According to the health authorities, 96.23 percent of the population received one dose of the vaccine and 86.21 percent is fully vaccinated.

The drop in daily infections coincides with Dubai launching its Expo 2020 world fair which started on October 1 and will run for six months.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visitors over six months, according to the organizers.

